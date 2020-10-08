I wasn’t trying to jeopardize your image as a public figure – Instagram model, Roman Goddess apologizes to Dino Melaye over hotel video

By
Information Nigeria
-

Instagram model, Roman Goddess has apologized to former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye over the controversial hotel video which went viral last weekend.

Recall that Roman Goddess had taken to social media to share videos of her visiting Dino Melaye who she described as her “uncle and daddy” in a hotel.

Following the controversy that trailed the video, Roman Goddess has now apologized to the former lawmaker. She also stated that she wasn’t trying to jeopardize his image as a public figure.

Roman Goddess wrote;

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here