Entertainment
‘I Was Really Suicidal’, Justin Bieber Reveals
American singer, Justin Bieber, has revealed that he was really suicidal at some point in his life. The multiple Grammy award winner, who recently released a song titled ‘Holy’ featuring Chance The Rapper, shared this piece of information in a special documentary titled ‘Justin Bieber: Next Chapter’ posted on YouTube.
In his words:
“There was times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was consistent. I was just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this (pain) than feel this.”
Watch the video HERE
‘I Hope Some Celebrities Don’t Betray Us In Next Elections’ – Samklef
Nigerian record music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, has reacted to the list of celebrities who voted in change during the last elections.
The report was made by The Punch. In the report, all the celebrities who supported the current administration were listed. The report also says that the celebrities now regret their actions.
Taking to Twitter, Samklef writes that he hopes some celebrities do not betray the people in exchange for money or positions.
His tweet reads:
“Celebs who regret supporting ‘change’. I hope next election some no go betray us. Cause Na some celebrities be beneficiaries for this matter. Money dey finish o! I hope some no go sing I believe come next election for some in 2023?”
See his tweet below:
Nigerians React As Wizkid Ignores Davido’s Congratulatory Message On ‘Made In Lagos’
Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to Wizkid’s silence on Davido’s congratulatory message to him over the release of his third studio album, ‘Made in Lagos’.
Information Nigeria earlier reported that Davido held out an olive branch by posting Wizkid on his social media pages and congratulating the StarBoy Entertainment boss.
Wizkid, however, is yet to respond to the message. This implies that he has seen it but willingly snubbed Davido. Hence, reactions on Twitter have been that of shock.
“The way Wizkid is so consistent when it comes to airing Davido ehn, if he had put that same energy in his album it wouldn’t be trash tbh“, a user identified as Dozie tweeted.
See tweets below:
What Are your Achievements As A Legislator? – Georgina Onuoha Asks Desmond Elliot
US based Nigerian actress turned nurse, Georgina Onuoha has continued to tackle her former colleague, Desmond Elliot on social media.
Information Nigeria recalls the lawmaker, who is representing Surulere constituency, criticized the Nigerian youths and celebrities over their use of social media during the carnage that took place at the Lekki Tollgate in the penultimate week.
Elliot’s comments incurred the wrath of Onuoha, who has continued to drag him by the neck.
In a new post, the actress turned nurse wrote;
“I’ve gotten a lot of calls and text messages regarding Desmond Elliots posts I made and rightfully so.
It will be morally wrong and reprehensible not to call him out because of the“ Na we we” or he is one of us mentality.
The change we seek must begin with us.
Desmond owes all of his entertainment colleagues an apology for personally calling them out as instigators of his purported “ looting and violence simply because they raised their voices to condemn police brutality and injustices happening in our society.
Desmond was practically advocating for the censorship and control of social media which is the only means for Nigerian youths to err their grievances regarding a nation that has failed them. Desmond was calling for governorment regulations that will subjugate the people’s will from expressing themselves in a democracy.
That is dangerous and he should be held accountable for his gross mischaracterization of the Nigerian youths and Nigerians as a whole.
Lastly, just like Desmond I condemn the looting of innocent people’s livelihood. It is not who we are and that doesn’t represent the peaceful protest the globe watched until his god father’s disrupted this peaceful protest by sending in their thugs and arsonists.
I also want to ask dishonorable Desmond @desmondelliot , since representing Surulere what have you done for your constituents?
Build a latrine? A wood bridge and laughable makeshift hand washing stands???
It is a disgrace..
How much was commissioned for those projects???
If you live in Surulere, please outline what Desmond has done that is visible to see and has impacted your life positively??
It is within your rights to start asking him and others that represents you to show you what they’ve done for you.
It is time for accountability. This is how change will begin.
Accountability and representations.
@desmondelliot what have you done to impact the lives of the constituents you are crying for on national television??
Please outline them all.”
See her post below:
