Looted COVID-19 palliatives were meant for widows in Ikorodu – Lawmaker

Lawmaker representing Ikorodu Constituency 1, Sanai Agunbiade aka SOB, has reacted to the invasion of his home in Ikorodu area of Lagos state.
The majority leader in the Lagos State House of Assembly said the looted covid-19 palliative were meant to be shared to 50 selected widows on his birthday.
Information Nigeria recalls that an irate mob invaded the lawmaker’s house, ransacking the lawmaker’s wardrobe and that of his wife and children, thus carting away with food items and personal belongings.
His statement reads:
The violent attack on my house: Thank you Ikorodu.
To God be the glory that the violent attack on my house on friday 23rd October, and the massive destruction of everything therein did not record any fatalities.
I got intelligence reports of the plan to exterminate me early enough, but I took it as unfounded rumours. Moreso, I was not ready to have security operatives around lest lives be lost. I trusted in God’s plan for my life.
But to those that masterminded and sponsored the carnage for nothing other than political vendetta, I say ‘thank you.’ We know ourselves in Ikorodu, but God reigns supreme. God will repay every hands involved in the attack in appropriate proportion.
I am happy to be alive to witness the 2020 anniversary of my birthday on Sunday 25th October. The plan of detractors to delete me before my bithday has failed. To God be the glory.
Let it be noted that at the peak of covid 19 pandemic, I personally distributed palliatives to my constituents more than three (3) times at my personal expense and recently, my team also shared palliatives to very indigent residents of Ikorodu. All these and many more of efforts aimed at taking care of my constituents are public knowledge as we have a way of ensuring open nomination of beneficiaries.
And for my bithday on 25th October 2020, I have sent out, through my Media Team, notice of my intention to give support to 50 widows who have already been nominated by different groups in a programme christianed Widows Mite for Widows and also distribute to some vulnerable and indigent individuals across the three local councils of my constituency, some palliative materials donated by the state and federal governments, as well as myself. Those are the materials stolen from my house yesterday. Alhamdullilah.
My service to Ikorodu since my teenage years up to this present time is already treasured by posterity and remain immutable. God knows I do not deserve the treatment meted on me by the perpetrators of this politically motivated attack and their sponsors, but I seek solace in God.
It is a truism that no one will attack the property of a mad man, but people of reckoning always suffer vilification. The barbaric event of friday is though shocking but like a dolphin which is happy even in the middle of giant waves and horrible storm, I am stable and my faith in the mercy and grace of God is very fat.
For certain the looters are not #Endsars protesters because the youth in Ikorodu engaged in very peaceful and well coordinated protest. The perpetrators of the attack on my house are group of assailants on a mission targeted at my life. They stole my certificates and travelling passports of my family. They emptied my wardrobe and that of my wife and went with other valuables…pure broad day robbery! But we thank God.
Nigerian politics is indeed very profitable! Ikorodu you have done well for me, I thank you.
For all of these, I thank God for the preservation of lives. I thank God for his infinite mercies and grace.
SOB will not go down, no matter how much they try because God is my armour. Whatever the situation, Ise Oluwa n tesiwaju insha Allah!
Agunbiade S.O.B
Watch videos of residents carting away the palliatives below:
A Nigerian lady has lamented over the insensitivity of some Nigerians who go about selling what rightfully belongs to the citizens of the country.
In a Facebook post, the lady, Inemesit Green-Nathaniel said she bought a carton of Indomie and removed a new sticker found on it. It turned out to be a covid-19 sticker, stating that the indomie is not for sale.
To her utmost surprise, after removing the “indomitable” sticker, she found COVID19 sticker, underneath it.
“I don’t really know what took my mind to this pack of indomie in my house, I decided to remove this new sticker from it, lo and behold at the back of it I saw Covid 19, Not for sale.
So all this while I have been buying my own right? So if you are looking for warehouse in Akwa ibom, our own palliatives has been sold out to us. HOW HEARTLESS CAN PEOPLE BE?”, She lamented.
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state has stated that the future proceeds from Lekki toll gate be donated to victims of late endSARS protest in Lagos.
The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.
Read his statement below;
“Today, I speak to those who believe in the importance of, and want to know, the truth,” Tinubu said.
“The slander aimed at me is based on the untruth that I own the toll gate concession. The hate mongers prevaricate that I ordered the Lekki assault because the protests had caused me to lose money due to the interruption of toll gate activity,” Tinubu said.
“The toll gate is a public asset. Given what has happened, I would like to propose to the government that the toll gate be left closed for an indefinite period.
“If it is reopened, revenues should be donated to the confirmed victims of the Lekki attack as well as to other identifiable victims of police brutality in Lagos.
“Let government use the money to compensate and take care of those who have lost life or limb in the struggle for all citizens to go about the quiet, peaceful enjoyment of life without fear of undue harassment at this or that checkpoint,” he said.
“Although equipped with prior notice of the imminent trespass, I did not call anyone to seek or request for the army or police to deploy let alone attack, kill, or injure those who razed and vandalized these properties.
“I did not want any bloodshed. These elements, mostly hirelings of my political opponents, wreaked their havoc and destroyed those buildings and facilities and I thank God that the employees of these two media institutions managed to escape largely unharmed,” he said.
”In good opinion, it is illogical that he allowed damage to his investments but ordered: “soldiers to repel peaceful protesters from the toll gate where I have no financial interest”.
“Why would I be so moved as to instigate the army to attack peaceful, law-abiding people at the toll gate where I have no pecuniary stake, yet lift not a single finger to stop hired miscreants bent on setting fire to these important media investments?”.
Orezi, famous Nigerian singer has stated that the fraudulent and corrupt activities of Nigerian leaders constantly breaks his heart.
The singer made this known in a series of tweets he sent out recently.
According to him, political leaders should be held accountable and made to face justice when found culpable of a crime.
He wrote,
“The only reason this politician do this and have the nerve to sleep well at night is because they are not sleeping in KIRIKIRI YET , they commit all this sorts of crimes against the same people who put them in power , Oppress them and the JUDICIARY SYSTEM STILLS FAVOURS them.
“I REPEAT UNTILL OUR POLITICIANS START GOING TO JAIL FOR ALL THIS BROAD DAY LIGHT CRIMES WITH EVIDENCES STARING AT US IN THE EYE NIGERIA WILL NEVER BE GREAT
“This past week has been my worst as a Nigerian living in Nigeria , I have been sad , angry , pained , cried , I can’t mehn !! TIRED GOD GIVE US THE STRENGTH !! ITS NOT EASY, EVERYBODY GO GET YOUR PVC !! na the only way oooo ”.