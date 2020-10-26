Looted COVID-19 palliatives were meant for widows in Ikorodu – Lawmaker

Lawmaker representing Ikorodu Constituency 1, Sanai Agunbiade aka SOB, has reacted to the invasion of his home in Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

The majority leader in the Lagos State House of Assembly said the looted covid-19 palliative were meant to be shared to 50 selected widows on his birthday.

Information Nigeria recalls that an irate mob invaded the lawmaker’s house, ransacking the lawmaker’s wardrobe and that of his wife and children, thus carting away with food items and personal belongings.

His statement reads:

The violent attack on my house: Thank you Ikorodu.

To God be the glory that the violent attack on my house on friday 23rd October, and the massive destruction of everything therein did not record any fatalities.

I got intelligence reports of the plan to exterminate me early enough, but I took it as unfounded rumours. Moreso, I was not ready to have security operatives around lest lives be lost. I trusted in God’s plan for my life.

But to those that masterminded and sponsored the carnage for nothing other than political vendetta, I say ‘thank you.’ We know ourselves in Ikorodu, but God reigns supreme. God will repay every hands involved in the attack in appropriate proportion.

I am happy to be alive to witness the 2020 anniversary of my birthday on Sunday 25th October. The plan of detractors to delete me before my bithday has failed. To God be the glory.

Let it be noted that at the peak of covid 19 pandemic, I personally distributed palliatives to my constituents more than three (3) times at my personal expense and recently, my team also shared palliatives to very indigent residents of Ikorodu. All these and many more of efforts aimed at taking care of my constituents are public knowledge as we have a way of ensuring open nomination of beneficiaries.

And for my bithday on 25th October 2020, I have sent out, through my Media Team, notice of my intention to give support to 50 widows who have already been nominated by different groups in a programme christianed Widows Mite for Widows and also distribute to some vulnerable and indigent individuals across the three local councils of my constituency, some palliative materials donated by the state and federal governments, as well as myself. Those are the materials stolen from my house yesterday. Alhamdullilah.

My service to Ikorodu since my teenage years up to this present time is already treasured by posterity and remain immutable. God knows I do not deserve the treatment meted on me by the perpetrators of this politically motivated attack and their sponsors, but I seek solace in God.

It is a truism that no one will attack the property of a mad man, but people of reckoning always suffer vilification. The barbaric event of friday is though shocking but like a dolphin which is happy even in the middle of giant waves and horrible storm, I am stable and my faith in the mercy and grace of God is very fat.

For certain the looters are not #Endsars protesters because the youth in Ikorodu engaged in very peaceful and well coordinated protest. The perpetrators of the attack on my house are group of assailants on a mission targeted at my life. They stole my certificates and travelling passports of my family. They emptied my wardrobe and that of my wife and went with other valuables…pure broad day robbery! But we thank God.

Nigerian politics is indeed very profitable! Ikorodu you have done well for me, I thank you.

For all of these, I thank God for the preservation of lives. I thank God for his infinite mercies and grace.

SOB will not go down, no matter how much they try because God is my armour. Whatever the situation, Ise Oluwa n tesiwaju insha Allah!

Agunbiade S.O.B

Watch videos of residents carting away the palliatives below: