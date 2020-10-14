‘I Was Paid 1500 Naira To Attack #EndSARs Protesters’ – Thug Confesses

Some thugs involved in the disruption of the ongoing #EndSARs protest in Berger Abuja have been nabbed by youths protesting.

After a series of questioning, the thugs confessed to accepting a sum of 1500 naira each to disrupt the peaceful protest whose goal is to challenge police brutality and harassment in the country.

The hoodlums that attacked protesters destroyed a number of car windshields and caused chaos amidst the protesters.