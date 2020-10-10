I Was Not Injured At Polling Centre, Says Akeredolu’s Wife

Mrs Betty Akeredolu, the wife of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has debunked reports on social media that she was attacked by some hoodlums today while casting her vote.

After casting her vote, Mrs. Akeredolu described the reports as “absurd” and one orchestrated by “desperate” persons.

Speaking with newsmen in Owo about the reported attack, the governor’s wife said, “That is insane, that is absurd and that tells you how desperate people can be in our political landscape.

“I am here with you in the ambience of my country home and somebody is (out) there doctoring videos. I don’t know, was he the one that injured me?”