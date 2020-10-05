‘I Was Not Arrested For Fraud In UK’ – Actor, Mike Ezuruonye Finally Breaks Silence

Popular Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye has dismissed allegations that he was arrested in the United Kingdom for defrauding a woman to the tune of £700,000.

In an address he made via his Instagram page, Mike Ezuruonye revealed that in the UK, he was working not in police custody as it is being reported.

According to the handsome role-interpreter, sources told him there are some women who have fallen victim to fraudsters have ganged up against him.

He said,

“I’ve been quiet for too long about this nonsense. I’ve posted people who have been arrested. I have posted some of those who have impersonated me. I have tagged the EFCC, the police; they have been quite helpful and are still helpful. And some idiots will just wake up and write nonsense.”

“I heard they’ve formed a club against me. Some old women who have been defrauded,”

he said.

“Why are you going to give money to somebody you don’t know? What are you looking for? What are you indulging in? And the worst part is that some of you are older than my mother. What are you looking for in that actor, in that musician? And when you are defrauded, you now find the real account of the person. But while you were frolicking with the fake person, you never took your time to look for the real person’s account,” he added.