“I Was Never Chased Out Of Lagos #EndSARS Protest” – Pasuma (Video)

Veteran Fuji singer, Pasuma has debunked claims that he was disgraced by #EndSARS protesters in Alausa, Lagos on Sunday.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment singer was booed and chased out of the protest venue.

Alausa protesters chased Pasuma off the protest ground! Omo 😂#EndSARS

pic.twitter.com/RePnvTzPbK — Series Abíọ́dún ☻ (@Engr_Series) October 18, 2020

Reacting to this, the singer released a new video in which he claimed nothing of such happened.

The singer said he was well-received by the youths of the community and they were excited to see him support the #EndSARS movement.

In his words;

“I was not chased out, the youths were happy I came, they were happy to see me that I came to support them.

“I’m in support of what they’re in support of what they are asking for, we are in this together.”

