I was farming in 2016 when they arrested me and framed me up for murder – Prisoner who was freed in Benin, shares his story (video)

One of the prisoners freed today in Benin, has shared story of how he was framed up for murder since 2016.

According to him, he was farming in 2016 when he was arrested and framed up for a crime he didn’t commit.

He said he was not even given the chance to have a fair hearing in court. He was sent to prison immediately, and since then, he has been hoping for something good to happen.

“Since 2016, I no do anything, na farm I dey farm for village. Them come arrest me. They put allegation for my head say I kill person. No court case. No nothing”, he lamented.