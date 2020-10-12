‘I Was Dealing With A Personal Issue At The Beginning Of The #EndSARS Protests’ – Burna Boy

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has finally explained why he hasn’t been able to join the protest against the Special Anti-Robbery squad (SARS).

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the singer revealed his mother, Bose Ogulu underwent a serious surgery and all hands are on deck to ensure that she recuperates.

In his words;

“I was Dealing with a Personal Family issue at the Beginning of these Protests. My mum Had Serious Surgery last week! We were all invested in making sure she recovers! I am not about that “put it all out on social media” life. We decided the focus must solely be on this protest.”.

The singer also announced he was giving out free data to protesters through his initiative, ProjectProtectng.

Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘Port Harcourt Billboards Will Be Up Shortly’, Burna Boy Assures Residents

See his tweet below: