Actress Didi Ekanem has expressed her fear about the #EndSARS campaign which has taken a prominent spot in the country in the last few days.

The actress who revealed that she wants SARS scrapped, added that her fear is they may become ”armed robbers since they were already one in uniform.”

Didi wrote;

#EndSars and provide a better means of protection for us. I’m worried that these SARS men will now venture into full time robbery because they were already criminals in uniform. #endsarsbrutality