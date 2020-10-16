I understand people’s anger & I’ll keep doing what I can to help — Pres. Buhari’s daughter

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra Indimi has expressed how she feels about the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protests.

The mother of one says she understands people’s anger and that it’s embarrassing what’s happening. She went further to say that she will continue to do what she can to help.

“It’s ok, I understand people’s anger, myself it’s really embarrassing what’s happening. Thank you for being thoughtful. I’ll continue doing what I can to help” she replied an Instagram follower who reached out to her.

Recall that at the start of the protest last week, Zahra and Kiki, daughter of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo respectively, both lent their voices to the ongoing protests against police brutality.