‘I Try Not To Take Life Seriously’ – BBNaija’s Tacha

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Tacha
Reality TV star, Tacha

Former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has disclosed that she tries not to take life seriously. She also added that her favorite person is a mother.

Although the person she is talking about is anonymous, fans of the reality TV star have continued to show love to her.

Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, she writes:

“I try not to take LIFE too seriously Good Morning ARMY, I’m so excited today, my FAV is a MOM #TachaTheBoss”

Also, the fashion entrepreneur and brand influencer recently revealed that she is the strongest woman she knows because she has been through a lot in her life.

See Tacha’s tweet below:

The reality TV star’s tweet

