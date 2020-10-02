‘I Try Not To Take Life Seriously’ – BBNaija’s Tacha

Former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has disclosed that she tries not to take life seriously. She also added that her favorite person is a mother.

Although the person she is talking about is anonymous, fans of the reality TV star have continued to show love to her.

Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, she writes:

“I try not to take LIFE too seriously Good Morning ARMY, I’m so excited today, my FAV is a MOM #TachaTheBoss”

Also, the fashion entrepreneur and brand influencer recently revealed that she is the strongest woman she knows because she has been through a lot in her life.

See Tacha’s tweet below: