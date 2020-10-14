I still get goosebumps when I see your face even after 9 years – Yomi Casual to his wife, Grace as they celebrate their wedding anniversary

Nigerian fashion designer, Yomi Casual and his wife Grace are celebrating their wedding anniversary today and the man is in very high spirits.

The fashion designer took to Instagram to express his love for his wife.

The couple has been married for 3 years and has been together for way longer. The union has produced two children, a girl and a boy.

Sharing a photo of them together, Yomi wrote: “How is it that I can still get goosebumps when I see your beautiful face after 9years?

“Happy wedding Anniversary to my amazing wife, no years can erase the special feeling I have when you walk into room.”