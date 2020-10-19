“I Run My Race Alone, I Compete With No One” – BBNaija’s Gifty

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Gifty Powers recently shared a couple of photos of herself along with some words of affirmation via Instagram.

In the photos, the reality TV star rocked a blue loose-fit top and a pair of blue jeans.

Gifty noted that she is in no competition with anyone and her only goal is to be an amazing mother to her kids.

In her words;

“I compete with no one. I run my Race alone. I have no desire to play the game of being better than anyone, in any way, any form, or shape. My only aim is to be an amazing mother to my kids and family.

Remember, if Allah brought you to it, then he will surely see you through it. You don’t have to stress to be perfect. You are lovely the way you are! #ENDSARS.”

See her post below: