Entertainment
“I Run My Race Alone, I Compete With No One” – BBNaija’s Gifty
Ex-BBNaija housemate, Gifty Powers recently shared a couple of photos of herself along with some words of affirmation via Instagram.
In the photos, the reality TV star rocked a blue loose-fit top and a pair of blue jeans.
Gifty noted that she is in no competition with anyone and her only goal is to be an amazing mother to her kids.
In her words;
“I compete with no one. I run my Race alone. I have no desire to play the game of being better than anyone, in any way, any form, or shape. My only aim is to be an amazing mother to my kids and family.
Remember, if Allah brought you to it, then he will surely see you through it. You don’t have to stress to be perfect. You are lovely the way you are! #ENDSARS.”
Read Also: Gifty Powers shares an inside secret on how one can make billions as a BBNaija housemate
See her post below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘The Lives That Have Been Lost Are Priceless’ – Adesua Etomi
Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has stated that the lives that have been lost due to police brutality cannot be priced. This is in reaction to the news of how much has been lost by Lagos state as a result of the toll gate closure.
Taking to Twitter, the award-winning movie star writes:
“Many lives have been lost. We can’t put a price on that. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria”
Read Also: #EndSWAT: Why Nigerians Are Still Protesting – Adesua Etomi
The actress has also empathized with #EndSARS protesters in Abuja. “My goodness. Abuja protesters. Plssss try to stay safe. During these peaceful protests, you have faced one thing or the other every single day. We are all rooting for you. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria“, she tweeted further.
See her posts below:
Entertainment
“Those Inmates In Benin Were Illegally Released By Authorities” – BBNaija’s Tacha Claims
Nigerian reality TV star, Tacha has reacted to reports on the prison break which occurred at a correctional center in Benin city, Edo state on Monday.
It was learnt that some hoodlums, who hijacked the peaceful ENDSARS protest in the state, broke into Oko prison through a perimeter fence and set a number of inmates free.
Reacting to this, Tacha accused the authorities of masterminding the act to sabotage the peaceful protest.
The reality TV star tweeted;
“what’s happening in Benin is what these Leaders want!!!
They want the Ruckus so that we loose FOCUS
NIGERIAN YOUTHS DO NOT FALL FOR THESE ANTICS! StayFOCCUSED
Benin please be safe
#EndSARS
Risking the Lives of innocent citizens in Benin just to proof a stupid point is highly alarming and Disappointing!! I am disappointed in this Government!!! #EndSARS
Those INMATES in Benin were ILLEGALLY released by authorities!! Just to SABOTAGE THE PEACEFUL PROTEST! we are not fools!!”
Read Also: Tacha, Tiwa Savage Clash Over #EndSARS Protests
See her tweets below:
Entertainment
Toyin Abraham Calls Out Abike Dabiri For Blocking Her On Twitter
Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham has called out the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, for blocking her on Twitter.
It was gathered that some Nigerians, who joined the #EndSARS movement stormed the streets to protest but they were arrested and locked up by the authorities in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday.
Reacting to this, Abraham reached out to the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, via the micro-blogging site to help them to secure their release.
However, the actress realized that she has been barred from contacting the NIDCOM boss.
Taking to Instagram, the film star shared a screenshot of the action with the caption;
“@abikedabiri you blocked me on Twitter because I am begging you to please help In The release of our people in Cairo.
“Please Ma’am kindly block me here too ma’am. @drzus @bamideleabiodunoffficial @tayofak. Pls Mrs Abike Dabiri blocked me because I am speaking up for our people in Cairo.”
Read Also: #EndSARS: Toyin Abraham, Muyiwa Ademola Join Protest In Ibadan
See her post below:
Trending
- Entertainment23 hours ago
#EndSARS: Banky W Calls For IGP Adamu’s Resignation
- News Feed22 hours ago
Cossy Ojiakor joins #EndSARS with her full chest (video)
- Entertainment24 hours ago
#EndSARS: ‘Our Eyes Are Open Till 2023’ – Actor Frank Donga Tells Politicians
- Entertainment22 hours ago
Comedian Bovi Reacts To Video Of Male Usher Trying To Seize Female Church Member’s Phone
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Nigerians React To Video Of Male Usher Trying To Seize Female Church Member’s Phone
- News Feed22 hours ago
Buhari’s Govt Is Funnier Than I Am — Comedian Bovi
- News Feed23 hours ago
Abuja #EndSARS protester dies after he was stabbed (Photos)
- Entertainment22 hours ago
BBNaija’s Teddy A Spotted Chilling With His Daughter, Zendaya