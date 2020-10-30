Nigerian Politicians Are Better Comedians, I Quit: Bovi

Bovi, popular comedian has revealed that Nigerian politicians are good comedians.

He added that he has quit the scene since politicians can do the job better.

This is coming after Kogi State Commissioner of health was spotted crying in a viral video.

The talented entertainer took to his Twitter handle to share that he quits comedy since Nigerian politicians have decided to take his place, and that he is no longer in the team list again.

Read his tweets below;

I quit comedy — Bovi (@officialBovi) October 29, 2020