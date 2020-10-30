Connect with us

News Feed

Nigerian Politicians Are Better Comedians, I Quit: Bovi

Published

6 hours ago

on

Nigerian Politicians Are Better Comedians, I Quit: Bovi

Bovi, popular comedian has revealed that Nigerian politicians are good comedians.

He added that he has quit the scene since politicians can do the job better.

 

This is coming after Kogi State Commissioner of health was spotted crying in a viral video.

The talented entertainer took to his Twitter handle to share that he quits comedy since Nigerian politicians have decided to take his place, and that he is no longer in the team list again.

Read his tweets below;

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

End SARS Protest: MC Oluomo visits burnt Makinde Police Station in Oshodi

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

End SARS Protest: MC Oluomo visits burnt Makinde Police Station in Oshodi

NURTW chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, on Thursday visited the Makinde Police station which was razed down by hoodlums during the unrest that greeted the infamous end SARS protest.

 

MC Olumo visited the station, inspecting the remains of the station with some of his boys

Recall that the Lagos state government had said that “twenty-nine Divisional Police Stations and 17 Police Posts were razed by hoodlums disguising as protesters. Also, six police officers were lynched, 36 critically injured, while 71 police operational vehicles were torched.”

Watch the video below:

P

Continue Reading

News Feed

#MadeInLagos: Davido’s Jam Would Swallow That Of Wizkid: Tunde Ednut

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

#MadeInLagos: Davido’s Jam Would Swallow That Of Wizkid: Tunde Ednut

Tunde Ednut on Thursday has stated that the newly released Made IN Lagos album by Wizkid cannot garner much attention like that of his counterpart, Davido.

The controversial Instagram blogger, who is an ardent fan of Davido, made this know in a tweet he sent out on Twitter.

Tunde wrote;

”If Davido drops that jam with Nicki Minaj, someone’s album will get swallowed in the process.”

Continue Reading

News Feed

Victor Osimhen gets first red card of his football career

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Victor Osimhen gets first red card of his football career

Victor James Osimhen, a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Napoli and the Nigeria national team on Thursday night, October 29, received the first red card of his football career in Napoli’s 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

The Nigerian striker who joined the Serie A Club from Lille this summer was shown the way out by referee Craig Pawson in the third minute of added time after receiving two yellow cards.

Osimhen who replaced Italian forward Andrea Petagna in the second half, received his first yellow card in the 81st minute before he was given a red card 12 minutes later after elbowing Robin Le Normand while trying to control David Ospina’s goal kick.

Osimhen, 21, is expected to miss Napoli’s trip to Stadion Kantrida to play HNK Rijeka on November 5.

Continue Reading

Trending