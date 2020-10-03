‘I Never Said I Was Adding Pepper In My Stew So Ulcer Patients Won’t Eat It’ – BBNaija’s Vee Clears The Air

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Vee has finally clarified a controversial statement she made while she was still in the house.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer caused a stir after she was seen telling fellow ex-housemate, Laycon about how she always makes her stew spicy so that people diagnosed with Ulcer won’t be able to eat.

Clearing the air, Vee said that she was making stew on that particular day and she didn’t want to share so she was trying to count the number of people that wouldn’t eat from it because she was going to add a lot of pepper in the stew as a typical yoruba girl.

The reality TV star noted that even though the statement came out wrong, she didn’t mean that she was putting pepper so that those with ulcer won’t be able to eat.

The reality TV star said people just choose not to understand her and that’s their fault.

Watch the video below: