‘I Never Denied Protesting’ – Singer Davido Clears The Air

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has refuted claims that he denied participating in the #EndSARS protest in Abuja.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had a meeting with the Nigerian Police Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Monday.

Speaking with Mba, Davido said didn’t want to have the meeting behind close doors.

Mba responded saying;

”How can you come here for a closed-door meeting, when you were protesting yesterday and you identified with the protesters?”

Davido replied;

”I did not protest, I was not there to protest. I was there to calm things down because the protesters are my fans.”

After being bashed by web users, the singer released a statement in which he noted that he didn’t deny protesting.

The singer explained that his comment was taken out of context.

Read the statement below: