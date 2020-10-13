‘I Never Denied Protesting’ – Singer Davido Clears The Air

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has refuted claims that he denied participating in the #EndSARS protest in Abuja.
Information Nigeria recalls the singer had a meeting with the Nigerian Police Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Monday.
Speaking with Mba, Davido said didn’t want to have the meeting behind close doors.
Mba responded saying;
”How can you come here for a closed-door meeting, when you were protesting yesterday and you identified with the protesters?”
Davido replied;
”I did not protest, I was not there to protest. I was there to calm things down because the protesters are my fans.”
After being bashed by web users, the singer released a statement in which he noted that he didn’t deny protesting.
The singer explained that his comment was taken out of context.
Read the statement below: