‘I Need Six Weeks To Recover Before Attending Trial’ — Maina Speaks From Hospital Bed

Former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina has asked for about six weeks to recover before he can attend the trial in court.

Maina has been absent from trial since he was released after meeting his bail conditions.

Recall that Senator Ali Ndume, who is standing as a surety for Maina told the federal high court in Abuja on October 3, that he did not know the whereabouts of the former pension boss.

Also Read: Alleged Pension Fraud: I Can’t Find Maina, Ndume Tells Court

Maina’s counsel, Francis Oronsaye informed the court that his client was at Maitama General Hospital receiving treatment.

In a video that surfaced on Thursday, Maina who was on a hospital bed explained that he is not trying to evade trial.

“What the doctors told me is that I’ll need at least six to seven weeks of recovery because it is a knee cap injury,” Maina said

Maina is standing trial on 12 counts of alleged laundering of money.