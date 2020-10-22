‘I Love You So Much’ – Kim Kardashian Tells Kanye West On Her 40th Birthday

Celebrity fashion designer, Yomi Casual took to Instagram to share a couple of videos of his store which was vandalized and looted by hoodlums.

The fashion designer, who is related to ace comedian, AY Makun, said he woke up to see the sorry state of his store located in Surulere.

Yomi notes that the first thing that came to his mind was that it was too late to educate the hoodlums that the fight is not against ourselves.

Sharing the video, he wrote;

“woke up to this and the first thing that came to my mind is “It’s already too late to educate the hoodlums that this fight is for all of us and not at each other”

If you are in surulere please stay safe , surulere stores are being looted by hoodlums.. Safety first”.

Other celebrities and fans have reached out to him to console him over his loss.

Read Also: Yomi Casual, Wife Step Out With Their Newborn Son In Atlanta (Photo)

See his post HERE