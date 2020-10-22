Entertainment
‘I Love You So Much’ – Kim Kardashian Tells Kanye West On Her 40th Birthday
Reality TV star and fashion entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian, has on her birthday shared with the world how much she loves her husband, Kanye West.
The mother of four was wished a happy birthday by her billionaire husband on Twitter. The rapper and political aspirant took to his Twitter page on Kim’s 40th birthday to share a photo of them locking lips in a tight embrace.
He captions the photo:
“Been doing empty stadiums Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much”
She replied the tweet thus:
“I love you so much”
Information Nigeria recalls Kim recently shared her experience nursing Kanye when he was diagnosed of COVID-19.
See their exchange below:
Entertainment
“This Fight Is For All Of Us, Not At Each Other” – Fashion designer, Yomi Casual Says After Hoodlums Vandalize His Store (Video)
Celebrity fashion designer, Yomi Casual took to Instagram to share a couple of videos of his store which was vandalized and looted by hoodlums.
The fashion designer, who is related to ace comedian, AY Makun, said he woke up to see the sorry state of his store located in Surulere.
Yomi notes that the first thing that came to his mind was that it was too late to educate the hoodlums that the fight is not against ourselves.
Sharing the video, he wrote;
“woke up to this and the first thing that came to my mind is “It’s already too late to educate the hoodlums that this fight is for all of us and not at each other”
If you are in surulere please stay safe , surulere stores are being looted by hoodlums.. Safety first”.
Other celebrities and fans have reached out to him to console him over his loss.
See his post HERE
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘Your Protest Cannot Bring Back The Dead’ – BBNaija’s Gifty
Former BBNaija housemate, Gifty Powers, has shared her take on the current #EndSARS movement. The reality TV star took to her Instagram story to criticize the protesters for being adamant in spite of the dangers involved in their quests.
In her words:
“Na now una dey stay indoors….nooooo continue protesting.. When you are praying to God eh, pray for wisdom too. It’s too late..you all have woken the lion up… Ok did your protest bring back the dead? Una wan do wenti America don do… Don’t compare Nigeria with America ooo…there is a great giant difference….
Nooo they shouldn’t stay home oooo… The protest should continue. When I was saying that everyone should go home in one piece, dem say I dey talk like mad woman… Oya naaaa see the result here… Everything in this life no be gra-gra oooo.. Life na planning…all the shouting wey una dey do, e bring back the people wey don die?”
See her post below:
Entertainment
‘We All Have Mothers’, Tiwa Savage Replies Beyonce’s Mum Over #EndSARS
Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage, has replied Beyonce’s mum, Tina Lawson, over the current #EndSARS issue in Nigeria. Information Nigeria recalls the Afro beats singer had called on Beyonce via Instagram Live to lend her voice to the matter, citing the fact the American pop star was celebrated by Nigerians in July for releasing the ‘Black Is King’ visual album featuring notable Nigerian artists and creatives.
In defense of her daughter, Tina Lawson took to her Instagram page to berate Tiwa Savage for calling out Beyonce on social media when she could have reached out privately since both artists have worked together.
Tiwa Savage has, however, replied via her Twitter handle. Quoting a tweet detailing Tina Lawson’s response, the ‘Lova Lova’ crooner writes:
“We all have mothers o”
See Tiwa Savage’s tweet below:
