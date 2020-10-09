‘I Love Nigeria’ – Cardi B Reacts To #EndSARS Tweet

American rapper, Cardi B, has responded to a tweet directed at her by a Nigerian on the ongoing protests against SARS brutality.

The user who tweeted at her pleaded that she uses her platform to help create more awareness regarding the protests.

He tweeted thus:

“Madam @iamcardib, trump is not your only problem. Your beloved Nigeria is currently in a state of pandemonium. We are not safe!! If you’ve ever loved this country, please help use your platform to create more awareness for us. Enough is Enough! #EndSarsProtests #EndSARSNow!!”

Read Also: ‘What Happened To Your Own Leg’ – Bobrisky Blasts Those Criticizing Him For Not Protesting #EndSARS

Cardi B quoted the tweet with a reply that reads:

“What’s going? Can you give me a summary so I can research later ….you know I love Nigeria”

See her reply below: