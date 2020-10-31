‘I Hope Some Celebrities Don’t Betray Us In Next Elections’ – Samklef

Nigerian record music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, has reacted to the list of celebrities who voted in change during the last elections.

The report was made by The Punch. In the report, all the celebrities who supported the current administration were listed. The report also says that the celebrities now regret their actions.

Taking to Twitter, Samklef writes that he hopes some celebrities do not betray the people in exchange for money or positions.

His tweet reads:

“Celebs who regret supporting ‘change’. I hope next election some no go betray us. Cause Na some celebrities be beneficiaries for this matter. Money dey finish o! I hope some no go sing I believe come next election for some in 2023?”

See his tweet below: