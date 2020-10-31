Entertainment
‘I Hope Some Celebrities Don’t Betray Us In Next Elections’ – Samklef
Nigerian record music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, has reacted to the list of celebrities who voted in change during the last elections.
The report was made by The Punch. In the report, all the celebrities who supported the current administration were listed. The report also says that the celebrities now regret their actions.
Taking to Twitter, Samklef writes that he hopes some celebrities do not betray the people in exchange for money or positions.
His tweet reads:
“Celebs who regret supporting ‘change’. I hope next election some no go betray us. Cause Na some celebrities be beneficiaries for this matter. Money dey finish o! I hope some no go sing I believe come next election for some in 2023?”
#EndSARS: Falz Unveils ‘The Conversation’ As A Way Forward
Nigerian entertainer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has unveiled ‘The Conversation’, a virtual meeting in which key participants of the #EndSARS movement would be gathered to discuss on the way forward as well as the next strategies to implement.
The rapper cum actor, who recently turned 30, took to his Twitter page to share the flier for the event which will hold on Saturday, October 31.
His captions reads:
“It’s a marathon not a sprint! A couple of people that have been at the forefront of the #EndSARS movement, coming together to discuss the way forward. It’s an open conversation, so please join in! wemovenaija.com 3pm today.”
‘I Was Really Suicidal’, Justin Bieber Reveals
American singer, Justin Bieber, has revealed that he was really suicidal at some point in his life. The multiple Grammy award winner, who recently released a song titled ‘Holy’ featuring Chance The Rapper, shared this piece of information in a special documentary titled ‘Justin Bieber: Next Chapter’ posted on YouTube.
In his words:
“There was times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was consistent. I was just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this (pain) than feel this.”
Nigerians React As Wizkid Ignores Davido’s Congratulatory Message On ‘Made In Lagos’
Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to Wizkid’s silence on Davido’s congratulatory message to him over the release of his third studio album, ‘Made in Lagos’.
Information Nigeria earlier reported that Davido held out an olive branch by posting Wizkid on his social media pages and congratulating the StarBoy Entertainment boss.
Wizkid, however, is yet to respond to the message. This implies that he has seen it but willingly snubbed Davido. Hence, reactions on Twitter have been that of shock.
“The way Wizkid is so consistent when it comes to airing Davido ehn, if he had put that same energy in his album it wouldn’t be trash tbh“, a user identified as Dozie tweeted.
