“I Have Suffered, My Kids Must Not Suffer” – Small Doctor Reacts To Buhari’s Empty Broadcast

Indigenous singer, Adekunle Temitope, alias Small Doctor, has reacted to the long-awaited speech from the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari regarding the unrest that has gripped the country.

Information Nigeria recalls the president finally addressed the nation on Thursday.

It appears Small Doctor was a bit disappointed by what the president had to say as he revealed via Twitter that the speech rendered him numb.

In his words;

That SPEECH Just Made Me Go Numb

I Have SUFFERED, My Kids Must Not SUFFER Folded hands

#EndsSARS #EndBuhari”

Information Nigeria recalls that the singer was one of the many celebrities that led a massive and peaceful protest against police brutality in the country.

See his post below: