‘I Have Nothing To Hide’ — Obasa Speaks On EFCC Probe

Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has said that he has nothing to hide on corruption allegations against him.

Recall that on Thursday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured a court order to freeze three bank accounts belonging to the Speaker.

The Lagos assembly speaker was accused of embezzling public funds and abusing his office.

Reacting to the development after questioning by officials of the EFCC in Lagos, Obasa stated that he decided to honour the invitation of the anti-graft agency as a responsible lawmaker.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission invited me today (Thursday). As a responsible citizen and lawmaker, I honoured the invitation. I have nothing to hide,” Obasa said.

“When we are called upon by law-enforcement agents in their investigations, as responsible citizens, it’s our duty to oblige them.”