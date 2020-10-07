”I have had to deal with my depressing state twice after I left the reality show” – Alex Unusual

Big Brother Naija, reality star, Alexandra Asogwa AKA Alex, has revealed that she prayed for death to come while battling depression.

Alex told Ndani TV on Tuesday that after the end of Double Wahala edition in 2018, she went through depression and cried for a week.

She said the pressure after the show made her to slide into depression twice.

Alex said, ”I have had to deal with my depressing state twice after I left the reality show.

”The first one was when I came back from South Africa. I had plans of going to my aunt’s house from the airport. At the airport, they were keeping us somewhere with security, then I heard some people wanted to beat me and I was confused.

“After that, they took me to a room and at least 10 people came to say they were my mum just because they wanted to see me.

”When my mum finally came, I laid on the floor and it was dramatic but no one understood what I was going through. When I was about to enter the car, my mum was trying to cover me and someone was pulling my hair, it was so hard.

”I went into depression the week after all these happened. I had to deal with people saying I was not laughing like a celebrity, I also had to deal with been compared with others.

The fierce dancer, further stated that it was easier for women to make it after the show than men.