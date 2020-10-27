Connect with us

Entertainment

“I Don’t Think You’d Ever Lose Me, My Feelings For You Won’t Change” – Neo Promises Vee (Video)

Published

3 hours ago

on

“I Don’t Think You’d Ever Lose Me, My Feelings For You Won’t Change” – Neo Promises Vee (Video)
Vee, Neo

Vee, Neo

A video circulating on social media captures the moment former Big Brother Naija housemates, Vee and Neo professed their love for each other.

The couple had granted an a interview with “Unlocked” on DSTV where they were both asked some questions.

After the question and answer session, the ex-BBNaija housemates, who are emotionally drawn to each other, were given time to express their feelings for each other.

In the video, Neo rendered Vee speechless as he promised that his feelings for her will never fade.

In his words;

“I’m will to Follow you every single time and I have your back every single time, that’s one thing you should know. I know we said in house, let’s come and Find out what we world has in stock for us, Now here we are now. I don’t want you to ever think that you’d loose me but for now, Do your think make I do my thing. I can’t be telling you how much I love you here because, You know I do. I can’t be telling Stuffs you know already”

Vee also had somethings to get off her chest.

The singer responded;

“I don’t know how you do it. I don’t know how you cope with me because I can be such a handful but I’m crazy about you, and I will always have your back.

Anybody that tries you tries me. You’re my best friend. I trust you wholeheartedly and it would be very nice if I give you little Yoruba babies in a few years because you know Me, I’m crazy about you and also,very protective of you. I want to try, but if it doesn’t work out, I will definitely still have your back”

Read Also: BBNaija’s Vee Reacts To Lekki Shooting

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

‘The Bible Has Every Scenario You Can Think Of’ – Actress Jemima Osunde

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Jemima Osunde
Jemima Osunde

Jemima Osunde

Nigerian actress, Jemima Osunde, has stated that the Bible has every scenario that one can ever think of or imagine. The movie star made this known via her Twitter page.

According to her, the Bible has everything. In her words:

“Honestly, the Bible has everything. Every single scenario you can think of, there’s something about it in the Bible.”

Shortly after posting the tweet, she received some mocking and sarcastic comments. This made her clarify what she actually meant.

Read AlsoBBNaija: ‘Ozo Is Choking Nengi’, Actress Jemima Osunde Says

I said ‘scenario’. I’m talking human interactions, dynamics and the outcome of these dynamics and some ignoramuses are asking me to show them quantum physics in the Bible”, she further tweeted.

See her tweets below:

The actress’ posts

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘Instagram Helped Nigerian Government To Cover The Truth’ – Samklef

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Samklef

Samklef

Nigerian record music producer, Samklef, has expressed gratitude to Instagram for covering the truth on the night of the Lekki Massacre.

The Imo native music producer cum blogger, christened Samuel Oguachuba, took to his Twitter page to ascribe the truth of the incident that took place on Tuesday, October 20 to the features of the photo-sharing app.

In his words:

“Instagram helped the Nigerian government to cover the truth through facts check.”

Read AlsoSamklef Nominates 2face Idibia As INEC Commissioner

Information Nigeria recalls the 35-year-old entertainer has called on celebrities who have been at the forefront of the End SARS protests to come up with a strategy on the way forward.

See his tweet below:

Samklef’s tweet

Continue Reading

Entertainment

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Launches Cigar Club

Published

47 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

    Mike EdwardsMike Edwards

Reality TV star, Mike Edwards, has launched a monthly cigar club known as ‘Aireyys Cigar Club’. The BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ first runner-up took to his Twitter page to announce the club.

According to the father of one, he started the club to support black-owned cigar businesses. In his words:

“We heard you and we listened… Introducing the first monthly Cigar club exclusively supporting Black-owned cigar businesses.

Read Also#EndSARS: ‘Next Generation Will Be More Brutal’ – BBNaija’s Mike Edwards

Our mission is clear, to sustain the black cigar community in a predominantly white dominated industry. As a member of Aireyys Cigar Club, you will received three premium cigars every month from Black-owned cigar businesses.”

See his tweet below:

The reality TV star’s post

The reality TV star’s post

Continue Reading

Trending