‘I Don’t Support Domestic Violence’ – Caroline Replies Oritsefemi After He Accused Her Of Being His Marital Woes

Nigeria actress, Caroline Danjuma has hit back at Oritsefemi after he accused her of being the “evil” coming between him and his wife, Nabila Fash.

The ‘Double Wahala’ crooner called out the actress over the crisis in his matrimonial home.

It was gathered that Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila had moved of their home and she is staying at her friend, Caroline’s home.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Saturday to ask Nigerians to help him to beg his wife as he wrote;

“Forgive me my love I miss you daily boo .. I truly miss everything about you , make una help me beg her please.. I need to enter street for this #endsars Na me really fit this sars people,Na them father I be … person gats fist him home before him focus outside.. I beg my people make una beg her for me… am deeply sorry nabila … I love you from the bottom of my heart.”

Caroline also respond to the singer’s accusations after he had publicly apologized to his wife.

The actress insinuated that the singer was physically abusing his wife.

In her words;

“I do not interfere in people’s marriages or relationships… I do not take sides either. When it comes to domestic violence it’s a no no for me. I believe everything in life has a solution, no need throwing punches. The home must be a safe place especially where there are kids.. I can ignore cheating and all sorts but I will stand by any one that is physically abused be it man or woman.

If being evil is giving my friend/sister a safe place to heal before she goes back home, then my doors will always be open.”

The mum-of-three added in the caption:

“Don’t have time for bullshit… #saynotodomesticviolence #saynotodrugabuse.

“Oritsefemi since you like to disrespect your wife on social media, your apology must be louder than your disrespect.”

In another slide, she wrote;

“The world is full of monsters with friendly faces and angels riddled with scars. Say no to domestic violence.”

See her post below: