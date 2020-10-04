I don’t feel cheated. I have now made more than the prize money — Erica

Erica Nlewedim sat down with Chude Jideonwo for a chat, and everyone is talking about it.

The actress addressed her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija house, why she has chosen to take responsibility for her actions, her relationship with Kiddwaya, and her plans for her future.

It is one of the most honest and heartfelt she has had since she left the Big Brother Naija house.

In the video, she claims that she didn’t feel cheated off the show, and she had made the prize money and even more.

Watch the video below;