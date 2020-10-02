‘I Don’t Do Music For Awards’ – Singer Omah Lay

Nigerian fast-rising Afro-pop singer, Omah Lay, has revealed that he does not do music for awards or accolades. He says he only just wants to express himself through music.

This revelation comes as a response to a fan who had tweeted at the ‘Lo Lo’ crooner to make a video for one of his songs, ‘Bad Influence’.

The fan had tweeted thus:

“@Omah_Lay hope you know bad influence will not win song of the year without visuals better do something oo”

Omah Lay’s reply reads:

“If only I did music for awards and accolades Obi. Thank you my G, this brother only just wants to express himself through his music”

See the exchange below: