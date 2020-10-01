‘I Didn’t Wash Vee’s Pant, I Only Rinsed It’ – Neo (Video)

Big Brother Naija lockdown edition finalist, Neo has finally addressed the “pant washing saga” that occurred in the house.

Information Nigeria recalls Neo trended heavily after he was caught on camera washing his love interest, Vee’s underwear when they were still in the house.

During a recent interview at Beat 99.9 FM, Neo said his love language is act of service so he expresses himself by doing things for his partner.

The reality TV star also mentioned that men should normalize washing pant for their women because this is 2020.

However, he denied washing Vee’s pant as he said that he simply rinsed it.

In his words;

“That day, I no wash the pant, I just rinse am”.

Read Also: Laycon Remixes DJ Neptune’s ‘Nobody’ (Video)

Watch the video HERE