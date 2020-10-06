‘I Didn’t Sleep With His Bestfriend’ – Lil Frosh’s Estranged Girlfriend Explains Why He Assaulted Her

Rapper, Lil Frosh’s girlfriend, Gift Camille has explained why he assaulted her as she denied rumors that she slept with his best friend.

Information Nigeria recalls the social media influencer broke her silence and she accused the rapper of abusing her physically and emotionally during their 10-month relationship.

Gift took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to shed more light on what led to the unfortunate incident where he beat her up beyond recognition.

According to the young lady, she was talking to her friend, Benita over the phone and the rapper asked her to turn on her hotspot so he could use it.

Gift said she turned it on but the rapper insisted that she cut the call she was receiving.

The social media influencer claimed that Lil Frosh lost his temper after he heard Benita complaining about him in the background.

Read Also: Davido Officially Terminates Lil Frosh’s Contract With DMW

See her post below: