I didn’t send thugs to attack #EndSARS protesters in Alausa – MC Oluomo says (video)

The leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo has denied reports that he sent thugs to attack #EndSARS protesters in Alausa in Lagos state today October 15.

Thugs armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons tried to disrupt the #EndSARS protest earlier today, they were however rebuffed by the #EndSARS protesters.

Shortly after the incident, some Nigerians came online to accuse MC Oluomo of sending the thugs.

However, in a video he shared on his IG page, MC Oluomo who spoke in Yoruba, said he knows nothing about the thugs.

He said:

Why will I a good citizen send thugs to attack #EndSARS protesters that all of us are in support of? I even posted about EndSARS on my page on the 11th of this month.

The government is even in support of EndSARS. Why will I now go against what the government is in support of and then send thugs to attack them?

Please, those who went there, I don’t know them at all.”