‘I Did Not Collect Money To Defend SARS’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Popular investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has reacted to the claims that she received money to defend SARS on her Twitter page.

Taking to Twitter, the journalist rants that she has once fought against SARS on the streets of Badore that was full of cultists.

She tweeted:

“Remember, anyone who says I collected money from SARS will be KILLED by that very same SARS this week. It is a CURSE, I’ve laid it and my curses happen. Watch what you say about me. #EndSARS #EndSARSBrutality #sarsbrutality”

Subsequently, she tweeted:

“I don’t follow the crowd shouting #EndSARS online. I fought SARS on the streets of Badore full of cultists. Do the same. No more SARS activism. You voted for Buhari, tell him to #ReformSARS THE END!”

See her tweets below: