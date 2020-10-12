I couldn’t join the #EndSARS protests at the beginning because my mum had a surgery then — Burna Boy reveals

For close to a week now, Nigerian youths have stormed the streets in various states of the country to air their voices on the need for the Federal Government to dissolve infamous unit of the Nigerian police, SARS.

The hashtag, #EndSARS has gained global recognition as the world hears the voices of Nigerian youths who are tired of the nefarious activities of SARS which includes but is not limited to “Profiling, Extortion, Harassment, Killing, Assault“.

Celebrities like Falz, Runtown, Don Jazzy and others have been spotted at the protest grounds joining hands with Nigerian youths to speak up against Police brutality.

However, some Nigerians have been disappointed with some of their favourite celebs who were not active in the protests as they expected them to, one of whom is Afrofusion singer, Burna Boy.

While he’s known to always air his opinion on injustice and police brutality, Burna Boy was found wanting at the initial stages of the #EndSARS protests. He’s now however, pointed out that as at that time, he was dealing with some family issues.

According to him, his mother was undergoing surgery at the time of the protests and so it was kinda hard for him to join in. He wrote on his Twitter page,

“I was Dealing with a Personal Family issue at the Beginning of these Protests . My mum Had Serious Surgery last week! We were all invested in making sure she recovers! i am not about that “put it all out on social media” life.We decided the focus must solely be on this protest.”