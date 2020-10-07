‘I Come From Ebute Metta’ – Patoranking

Nigerian reggae/dancehall musician, Patoranking, has revealed that he comes from Ebute Metta. The singer and songwriter disclosed this information via his official Twitter account.

A fan had tweeted about the artist’s love for shooting his music videos at Ebute Metta. “Patoranking likes going to Ebute Metta for his videos. Hmmm“, the fan had written on the micro-blogging site.

Patoranking felt it was his duty to reveal his preference for the location. “That’s where I come from“, he replied.

His latest song, ‘Abule’, is off his third studio album ‘Three’. His second studio album, ‘Wilmer’, is named after his first daughter.

See Patoranking’s tweet below: