I Can’t Sleep, Davido Laments Over Lekki Massacre

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has taken to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to reveal that he could’t sleep with the current situation in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that a massacre occurred at the Lekki Toll-gate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, which claimed multiple lives and leaving many injured.

The ‘FEM’ crooner tweeted that he could not sleep as his mind is troubled over the tragedy that occurred in the last two days.

Read his tweet below;

”Can’t sleep….I’m sure y’ll can’t too sigh”.