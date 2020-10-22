Connect with us

I Can’t Sleep, Davido Laments Over Lekki Massacre

2 hours ago

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has taken to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to reveal that he could’t sleep with the current situation in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that a massacre occurred at the Lekki Toll-gate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, which claimed multiple lives and leaving many injured.

The ‘FEM’ crooner tweeted that he could not sleep as his mind is troubled over the tragedy that occurred in the last two days.

”Can’t sleep….I’m sure y’ll can’t too sigh”.

BBNaija’s Gifty blames protesters for lives lost during #EndSARS protests

2 hours ago

October 22, 2020

BBNaija’s Gifty blames protesters for lives lost during #EndSARS protests

Former big brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers, has blamed #EndSARS protesters for the series of lives lost during protests.

According to the mother of one, the protesters need to pray for wisdom as they didn’t listen when told to stay indoors.

According to her, Nigerians want to copy Americans, but they shouldn’t compare Nigeria to America., as there is a great difference.

Gifty who is currently in the U.S. with her daughter and lover, mocked protesters and questioned if their shoutings will bring back the lives lost.

Gifty was a housemate of BBNaija 2017 “See Gobbe” contestant. Read as she posted on her Instagram story below…

Bishop Kukah questions Buhari’s silence on Lekki shooting

2 hours ago

October 22, 2020

Bishop Kukah questions Buhari's silence on Lekki shooting

Matthew Hassan Kukah is the current Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto in northwestern Nigeria has also joined other Nigerians in expressing concern with President Buhari’s continous silence over the Lekki Toll Gate shooting.

The cleric who featured in a Channels Television programme on Wednesday October 21, stated that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s apology over the shooting was to compensate for the president’ silence.

Kukah averred that there is no reason for the President’s continous silence as he pointed out that youths are risking their lives to fight for their rights. He added that the only way out is for the President to “let them know someone feels their pain.”

He said;

“I really cannot understand this. I feel totally helpless in the sense that I cannot find any reason and I don’t think any Nigerian in the right frame of mind can find a reason to why the president has remained so silent on this crisis.”

Nigerians In Canada Hold Vigil For Victims Of Lekki Massacre (Video)

2 hours ago

October 22, 2020

Nigerians In Canada Hold Vigil For Victims Of Lekki Massacre (Video)

In solidarity to the lives lost to the Lekki massacre, Nigerians in Canada held candle night vigil.

Lekki Massacre: Gifts in Honour of Protesters and Essential Workers | Deythere

Following the unlawful killings of the peaceful protesters by members of the armed forces, Nigerians globally have reacted to the event in several ways.

The event saw the extrajudicial killings of 49 protesters who were shot dead while holding the Nigeria flag and singing the national anthem.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his address said the killings at the Lekki Toll Gate was perpetrated by ”forces beyond our control”

Nigerians living in Canada reacting to the event held a night vigil in honour of the lives that were lost for seeking good governance and an end to police brutality.

