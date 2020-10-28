“I Can’t Remember The Last Time I Had Sex” – Davido Confesses

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, in a recent interview with TheBeat99.9 FM, revealed that he cannot recall the last time he had sex.

During the interview, the award-winning singer was asked some questions about himself within 60 seconds.

When the father of three was quizzed about the last time he had sex, he blushed a little and said he couldn’t remember.

Davido revealed that the biggest misconception about him is that he is rude.

The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner disclosed that his celebrity crush is American media personality, Kylie Jenner but he noted that nothing can happen between them because they both have their own partners.

The singer also disclosed that his favorite song of all time is his 2011 hit track, ‘Dami Duro.’

Watch the video HERE