‘I Can’t Ignore Them’ – Erica Says As Fans Welcome Her In Abuja (Video)

Fans and supporters of Former Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition season 5 housemate, Erica welcomed her in Abuja on Wednesday with lovely gifts.

The reality TV star visited the federal capital city unannounced and her fanbase popularly called ‘The Elites’ showed up at Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport to greet their queen.

In a video sighted on social media, Erica was asked to enter the car and close the door to avoid being mobbed but she refused.

The reality TV star said she can’t ignore her fans because they have been waiting for her for so long so she got out of the car and joined the huge crowd to take pictures.

Numerous gifts like flowers, money cakes and lots of unique items were given to the actress for making out time to meet her fans.

Watch the video clips below:

Elites want to commot Erica’s teeth in Abuja. They commot her shades 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣☺️#ClassyErica pic.twitter.com/pLFZaU6bnA — Barbie ® ||🦄⭐️ (@GhostWhispere17) September 30, 2020