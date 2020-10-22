News Feed
Tinubu finally speaks on Lekki shooting, tells Buhari to find culprits
Former Governor of Lagos state and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commented on the Lekki toll gate shooting that left many dead and several others injured.
The Lagos politician who was interviewed via telephone by a Channels TV reporter, Olu Philips, shared his shock over the shooting and also revealed that he is ready to complain to the highest authorities.
Contrary to people’s predictions, Tinubu however denied ordering the shooting and also stated that he can only control his security guard. He again reiterated that he will never be part of any group that uses live ammunition against protesters.
Insisting that he has always been an activist, the APC Chieftain expressed sympathy for the victims of the incident and advised the federal government to “fish out whoever gave the order (for the shooting) and put them on trial”.
He then recalled how he was falsely accused of being behind #EndSARS protests. Tinubu who noted that he doesn’t believe that Buhari ordered the shooting, appealed for calm over the incident. He also denied having a stake in the Lekki toll gate or suffering a loss due to the continous blockage of the area by #EndSARS protesters.
He said,
“It is early hours of the morning, there’s no way I can talk to the authorities or wake them up now. I have tried to reach the NSA, I have tried to reach the head of the army.
“You don’t call the president at this hour, but I strongly condemn the act. There are other means of settling or dispersing protest. Why would they use live bullets? There are rubber bullets.
“I am not even sure yet they are Nigerian army, I am not sure how well the uniforms of the army are controlled. But that is not as critical as the bloodshed that has occurred.
“We have lost our sleep, we have lost our peace of mind, (and) we just have to deal with it.”
Buhari Will Come Up With Solutions In Few Hours -Major General Babagana Monguno
It has been reported that the National Security, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), on Thursday said the President Muhammadu Buhari, would come up with solutions to the ongoing violence erupting in parts of the country ”in the next few hours”.
According to Punch, May Babagana did not disclose the solutions, he said they would communicate to parties concerned.
Mongunu revealed this in an interview with State House correspondents at the end of a meeting of the National Security presided over the President.
The NSA also did not disclose whether the President will announce the solutions through a national broadcast.
He said,
“The President himself, I have just left his office, is also going to deal with these issues in a specific manner apart from what has just taken place in council.
I believe in the next couple of hours, Mr President will come up with certain solutions that will be agreeable to the entire federation.”
Another Warehouse Loaded With COVID-19 Palliative Allegedly Uncovered In Lagos
Lagos State residents have again uncovered another warehouse where COVID-19 palliatives are been stored.
The palliatives discovered on Thursday (today), October 22, were meant for residents of Festac-Okota but were secretly stored in the warehouse.
According to reports, at least four people have died at the warehouse due to the hundreds of people that gathered to cart away the food items which include rice, beans, yams, and others.
However, the individual or group of persons who stored up the food items believed to have been provisioned by the government to share for the masses to cushion the effect of COVID-19 are yet to be known as at the time this report is given.
The angry youths and some old-aged citizens in the area gain entrance into the warehouse with force and do away with food items of their choices.
See video below;
“Please If Anything Happens To Me, It Wasn’t Ordinary” – Ex BBN Ifu Ennada
Nigerian reality TV star and actress, Ifu Ennada has disclosed that she is being threatened over her involvement with the ongoing #endsars protests.
The former BBNAIJA housemate told her fans that if anything bad happens to her, they should be aware that it isn’t ordinary, because she’s getting threat messages from anonymous people.
She wrote;
“They are threatening me! Guys the people where I live are getting calls that I should stop posting about these things.
Please if anything happens to me, just know that it wasn’t ordinary. I’m not posting things that aren’t happening or things that others are not already posting”.
She further mentioned that her location is currently off, and she isn’t home, so no one can trace where she is.
