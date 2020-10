David Adedeji Adeleke (born November 21, 1992), better known as Davido has been spotted in a viral video issuing threats at a Ghanaian club he turned up at with his DMW crew.

The singer was heard telling the management of the facility that he can buy the bar 10 times after one his crew members was bounced.

It was further alleged that the crew member was in possession of what wasn’t allowed in the bar.