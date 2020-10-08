‘I Am Strong’ – BBNaija’s Erica Says As She Shares Breathtaking Photo On Instagram

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica Nlewedim has treated her fans with a breathtaking photo of herself.

The reality TV star struck a daring pose as she rocked an olive green gown in the photo.

In the caption of the post, the actress described herself as ‘strong’.

Taking to Instagram, Erica wrote;

“Strong is what I am

@emmanueloyeleke shot me in this beautiful dress by @lanredasilvaajayi

Makeup by @theodoramicheal

The Chalya styled me”

Fans and followers including ex-BBNaija housemates filled her comment section with lovely words as they gushed over the post.

See the post below: