“I am not your uncle” – Dino Melaye warns curvy Lagos Socialite, Roman Goddess who visited him in a hotel

Nigerian Politician, Dino Melaye, has reacted to a Snapchat video posted by curvy Instagram model, Roman Goddess, after she visited him in a hotel.

Roman Goddess had described the former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district who was seen pouring her a drink as her “Uncle and Daddy“.

“I came to see my uncle. daddy Dino” she wrote.

Dino has now taken to his Instagram account to react and warn her that he is not her uncle.

His post reads ;

“Roman or Greek goddess + instablognja make una begin pay for using my name for lies and propaganda. You! Anti I’m not your uncle oooo…from where to where now. Even in the beer parlour there is ‘seniority’. Kia picanto no fit pull macopolo. Burger no be monkey food. SDM.”