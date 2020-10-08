‘I Am Not Beefing BBNaija Housemates’ – AY Makun

Popular comedian, AY Makun, has stated that he is not beefing any BBNaija housemate. This is his response to the misconstrued tweet he earlier posted.

The comedian cum actor and filmmaker had earlier tweeted about humility. He advised that celebrities should not rely on talent alone as humility is more important and would lead to career longevity in the industry.

His tweet was, however, misunderstood. Some thought he was referring to the housemates from the just concluded BBNaija Lockdown season. This prompted him to clear the air.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, he writes:

“I have come to understand that we all are judgmental by reason of orientation, education and self-assertions. One simple tweet on d importance of humility, suddenly translated to Ay referring to Wiz, Naira, the protest against Sars, and even me beefing BBN Housemates. But why?”

See his tweet below: