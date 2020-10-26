I Am Avoiding Debates Over Lekki Toll gate Incident Until All Facts Are Established – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the reason he didn’t talk about the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos by soldiers.

Recall that Buhari left many Nigerians disappointed after his speech on Thursday night when he failed to recognise protesters who have died at the hands of security operatives.

However, in a communique on Sunday by his special media aide, Mr. Garba Shehu, the President revealed why he didn’t talk about the incident.

He stated that he is avoiding getting into any debates until all facts are established.

He also has asked parents and guardians not to encourage their children and wards to partake in the ongoing nationwide looting, destruction of property.

“Families must turn back children who bring home unaccounted goods, in the same way, wives must ask their husbands to return looted items brought home,” the President said.

He also expressed assurance that all peaceful protesters who lost their lives during the #EndSARS protests will get justice.

He, however, expressed confidence that the panel of inquiry set up by Lagos State will assist in clarifying the circumstances and get justice for all those affected not just by the Lekki toll gate incident but the #EndSARS protest in general as well as all other cases of police brutality.