‘How Many Nigerians Have Cars, Generators?’: Presidency Defends Petrol Hike

Amidst the reactions trailing the recent increase in the pump price of petrol, the Presidency has continued to defend the recent hike in petrol prices.

On Friday, Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari queried how many Nigerians benefit from low fuel charges.

Recall that the Buhari-led administration recently decided to remove the fuel subsidy which led to a hike in the price of the product.

On Friday, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Mr. Shehu argued that it is unfair for poor Nigerians to continue to subsidise urban dwellers.

“We belong to a global market system,” Shehu said. “We are buying, mostly, refined products from the international markets.

“Is it fair that the taxpayer’s money . . . how many Nigerians have cars anyway? How many of them run generators in their homes that they need this fuel for? Is it fair that the farmer and the herder and all of these low-level people in our society, that the taxpayer money is taken from them and is subsidising the lifestyle of our city, urban dwellers?

“So the President is just trying to be as practical as possible on this matter.”