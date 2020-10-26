‘How Is It Easy To Arrest 500 Looters Without Panels, But So Hard To Arrest 1 Police Officer In Years?’ – Singer Bez

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Emmanuel “Bez” Idakula, has taken to his Twitter account to ask a very valid question.

The singer had reacted to reports that security operatives have begun fishing out and apprehending those who looted and vandalized private and public properties across the country.

Taking to the micro-blogging site on Monday, Bez tweeted;

“How is it so easy to find, and arrest about 500 looters without panels of investigation in hours, but so hard to arrest 1 police officer in years?”

