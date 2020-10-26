Connect with us

Entertainment

‘How Is It Easy To Arrest 500 Looters Without Panels, But So Hard To Arrest 1 Police Officer In Years?’ – Singer Bez

Published

9 mins ago

on

'How Is It So Easy To Arrest About 500 Looters Without Panels But So Hard To Arrest 1 Police Officer In Years?' - Singer Bez Asks
Bez

Singer, Bez

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Emmanuel “Bez” Idakula, has taken to his Twitter account to ask a very valid question.

The singer had reacted to reports that security operatives have begun fishing out and apprehending those who looted and vandalized private and public properties across the country.

Taking to the micro-blogging site on Monday, Bez tweeted;

“How is it so easy to find, and arrest about 500 looters without panels of investigation in hours, but so hard to arrest 1 police officer in years?”

Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘We Want To Change Established Systems’ – Singer Bez

See his full post below:

The singer’s tweet

The singer’s tweet

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

BBNaija’s Omashola Says He Is Accepting Marriage Proposals

Published

26 seconds ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

Omashola

Omashola

Reality TV star and entrepreneur, Omashola Kola Oburoh, has stated that he is accepting marriage proposals. The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to his Twitter page to share pictures of himself as he calls for proposals.

Oya, come and propose and marry me o“, he wrote as caption.

He later wrote that he has gotten enough proposals within the few hours he announced.

Subsequently, he tweeted:

“The DMs when I don get today, make me wonder why I never marry since”

Read Also‘No Matter How Touching Your Story Is, I Won’t Send You Money’ – Omashola Notifies Fans

The 39-year-old Delta-born model and night club manager also took to the streets to campaign against SARS and police brutality at the beginning of the protests.

See his tweet below:

The reality TV star’s post

 

Continue Reading

Entertainment

DJ Neptune To Release ‘Nobody’ Remix Featuring Laycon On October 30

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

DJ Neptune To Release 'Nobody' Remix Featuring Laycon On October 30

DJ Neptune

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Neptune, has announced the upcoming release of the remix to his song ‘Nobody’ featuring Laycon. The award winning turntable disc jockey, whose real name is Imohiosen Patrick, took to his Twitter page to share the information as he shared photos of himself and the reality TV star cum rapper.

The musician also stated the exact date of its release, which is October 30. Considering the recent events in the country, he also urged everyone to put Nigeria in prayers.

Read AlsoIf Buhari doesn’t address us by 8pm today then its safe to say we don’t have a president – DJ Neptune

In his words:

“No photoshop No Fake News! Oct 30th, I give unto you ‘#Icons’ [Nobody Icon Remix] but in the meantime, let’s continue to put in our prayers”

See his tweet below:

DJ Neptune’s post

Continue Reading

Entertainment

BBNaija’s Ka3na Shows Off Her Daughter, Lila On Instagram

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

BBNaija’s Ka3na Shows Off Her Daughter, Lila On Instagram
BBNaija’s Ka3na Shows Off Her Daughter, Lila On Instagram

BBNaija’s Ka3na Shows Off Her Daughter, Lila On Instagram

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ edition ex-housemate, Ka3na Jones recently took to her Instagram page to show off her beautiful daughter, Lila.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star revealed that she got married to a 64-year-old man and she birthed a baby girl via IVF for him.

Although, she is now separated from her baby daddy, the self-proclaimed ‘Boss Lady’ deemed it fit to officially introduce her beautiful daughter to her teeming fans.

The single mother of one posted an adorable photo of herself and her daughter on Monday along with the words;

“BOSSNATION Meet My Daughter The BossBaby @lila_bossbaby”

Read Also: BBNaija’s Ka3na Set To Give Free Publicity To Business Owners Whose Stores Got Looted

Continue Reading

Trending