Hoodlums steal Obafemi Awolowo's glasses from his statue in Lagos (Photos)

Published

9 hours ago

on

Hoodlums steal Obafemi Awolowo’s glasses from his statue in Lagos (photos)

As looting of government and private properties continue in Lagos, some hoodlums on rampage have taken the looting to the next level.

In a report that has gone viral, hoodlums defaced the statue of late Obafemi Awolowo by removing his iconic glasses.

 

 

 

Information Nigeria recalls that the monument of Nnamdi Azikwe had also been attacked by hoodlums in Anambra state.

The Awolowo statue was erected during the administration of former Lagos governor Akinwumi Ambode, in recognition of the late former lawyer, nationalist’s contribution to the country’s democracy.

Here are photos of the defaced Awolowo statue;

'Igbos enjoyed brief sunshine in Nigeria after independence' – Orji Uzor Kalu

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

'Igbos enjoyed brief sunshine in Nigeria after independence' – Orji Uzor Kalu

Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has revealed that Igbos in Nigeria only enjoyed little sunshine after Nigeria’s amalgamation and independence.

In excerpts from his newly released autobiography ‘My Life, traced the “plight of the Igbos” to the early 19th century when the British first explored the Lower Niger, Kalu added that Igbos did not have a say in the 1914 amalgamation.

Orji Uzor who stated that the Igbos did not have a say as to whether they desired to be a part of such contraption or not, affirmed that they enjoyed brief sunshine in Nigeria in the decade before and a few years after independence.

He said in the book;

“In January 1914, Lord Fredrick Lugard completed the amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates into Colonial Nigeria and became its first Governor-General.

“The Igbos did not have a say as to whether they desired to be a part of such a contraption or not. However, the clouds lifted so briefly and the Igbo enjoyed brief sunshine in Nigeria in the decade before and a few years after independence.

“Having embraced Christianity and western education with enthusiasm, they quickly rose to hold sway in the federal civil service, military, academia, commerce and industry.

“The ‘Jews’ of West Africa were on the march, toiling, sweating and swinging upwards, to the envy and hatred of their compatriots.”

The Senate Chief Whip also alleged that he chose to honor the Igbos over money during the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo, who according to him placed “a great strain” on the country’s unity with an alleged lack of democratic character.

Orji Uzor added;

“I am not in politics because I want to make money from it. If that was the case, I would have remained with President (Olusegun) Obasanjo throughout our time in office because he controlled all the money.

“But I needed honour for my people. He refused to honour and respect my people; he failed to give them a sense of belonging. He carried on as if he was still at war with the Igbo nation, hence we disagreed.”

Cyprus-bound student with 13.55kg of Cannabis nabbed by NDLEA

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

An intending student attempting to smuggle 13.55 kilogrammes of cannabis to Cyprus has been nabbed by men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The suspect, Sunday Odi, 23,  was nabbed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by the Special Area Command.

The suspected drug trafficker was intercepted at the departure hall of the airport, while attempting to board a Turkish airline to Northern Cyprus en-route Istanbul, Turkey.

During a search of his luggage, some dried weeds which tested positive for Cannabis sativa weighing 13.55 kilograms were found concealed in dried hibiscus flower and stuffed in empty bottle water. The drugs were wrapped in little quantities in the bottles which were cut apart for the wraps to enter and sealed back with a brand label Wonder Bitter Root. The bottles were submerged in the bags with food condiments and provisions

It was further learnt that the indigene of Ezza South Local Government Area, Ebonyi State was offered admission to read Tourism and Hotel Management at the Near East University, Cyprus.

NDLEA’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr Jonah Achema who confirmed the arrest of the suspect said;

“During a search of his luggage, some dried weeds which tested positive for Cannabis Sativa weighing 13.55 kg were found concealed in dried hibiscus flowers and stuffed in empty water bottles.

“The drugs were wrapped in little quantities in the bottles which were cut apart for the wraps to enter and sealed back with a brand label ‘Wonder Bitter Root’.

“The bottles were submerged in the bags with food condiments and provisions.”

 

Ifa priests hold ritual rites to welcome Oba of Lagos, his staff of office to the palace

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Ifa priests hold ritual rites to welcome Oba of Lagos, his staff of office to the palace

Local priests have held ritual rites to welcome the Oba of Lagos, Riliwan Akiolu and his staff of office back to the palace.

The ceremony held on Tuesday at Isale Eko area of Lagos State.

The staff of office serves as a symbol of authority of the monarch.

 

Information Nigeria recalls that Oba Rilwan Akiolu was forced out of his palace by some hoodlums who carted away his staff of office, royal shoes and other personal effects on Wednesday, October 21.

In a video shared on Instagram by Media Gist, a lot of traditionalists could be seen gracing the occasion.

According to report, the monarch will be returning to the palace on Wednesday, October 28.

