The wicked shall not go unpunished – Oyedepo tells hoodlums looting, vandalizing properties

General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has reacted to the ongoing vandalization and looting of government and private properties by hoodlums in the country.

Oyedepo declared that all the hoodlums taking undue advantage of the unrest in the country will not go unpunished.

The cleric made the declaration during his Sunday service on October 25.

The clergyman also prophesied that unrest in the country was over and that the peace of God has been restored back to the land.

“The sources of agitation will be wisely dealt with and favorably dealt with; the land shall rest again in the name of Jesus Christ.

“All the hoodlums who are taking advantage of this season, let hand be joined in hand, the wicked shall not go unpunished.

“Innocent people on the streets going about their own cause and businesses, they were in their shops, the only business they have.

“CAUTION! You don’t have a double life, you have only one, you don’t have a spare. Caution! I bind all activities of the devil behind every form of unrest being inflicted by hoodlums in the name of Jesus,” he prayed.