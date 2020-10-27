Hoodlums Loot Abuja NYSC Office

The National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja has been reportedly attacked by some hoodlums.

According to reports, the orientation camp was invaded in the early hour of Tuesday, October 27.

It was reported that the hoodlums upon arriving at the NYSC camp at about 9 am today, blocked the major roads, and ordered motorists to follow another route.

According to reports, the hoodlums were seen with mattresses, plastic chairs, rice, groundnut oil, and other items walking around the camp.

Military and police officers have cordoned off the area and there have been shooting there. A military helicopter is reportedly hovering around the area.