Connect with us

News Feed

Hoodlums attack Nnewi police station, release motocycles impounded by police

Published

3 hours ago

on

Hoodlums attack Nnewi police station, release motocycles impounded by police

Trending online is the news of Some hoodlums who have attacked the Nnewi police station before releasing motocycles impounded by the police.

The station was also set on fire.

A video of the hoodlums celebrating after releasing the motorcyles has circulated on social media.

Watch video below:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

“Please If Anything Happens To Me, It Wasn’t Ordinary” – Ex BBN Ifu Ennada

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

“Please If Anything Happens To Me, It Wasn’t Ordinary” – Ex BBN Ifu Ennada

Nigerian reality TV star and actress, Ifu Ennada has disclosed that she is being threatened over her involvement with the ongoing #endsars protests.

The former BBNAIJA housemate told her fans that if anything bad happens to her, they should be aware that it isn’t ordinary, because she’s getting threat messages from anonymous people.

She wrote;

“They are threatening me! Guys the people where I live are getting calls that I should stop posting about these things.

Please if anything happens to me, just know that it wasn’t ordinary. I’m not posting things that aren’t happening or things that others are not already posting”.

She further mentioned that her location is currently off, and she isn’t home, so no one can trace where she is.

Continue Reading

News Feed

#EndSARS: Nigerian stock market investors lose N113.1 billion

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

The Nigerian stock market could not sustain the bullish performance recorded earlier in the week as the market, Wednesday, plunged by 0.75 per cent following the curfew announced by the Lagos State as a result of the protest by Nigerian youths against police brutality, tagged #EndSARS.

Market analysts have expressed skepticism about bullish performance in subsequent trading sessions this week; even as investors position ahead of the third quarter, 2020 (Q3’20) earnings releases.

The analysts noted that foreign investors are always wary of insecurity in any economy and would begin to halt investments.

Analysts at InvestData Limited said: “We expect this volatility to continue, even as high Dividend Yields attract inflow to equity assets, ahead of the peak period of the Q3 earnings reporting season and momentum associated with earnings season in the midst of crude oil price oscillation.”

Meanwhile, investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, lost N113.1 billion as market capitalisation, which represents the total value of stocks traded on the Exchange fell to N14.9 trillion while Year to Date, YtD return weakened to 6.0 percent.

Sell pressures dominated today’s trading session as investors booked gains from MTN Nigeria which dropped -1.4 percent followed by Guinness Nigeria -5.9 percent and ARDOVA -6.3 percent.

As a result, the NSE All-Share Index, ASI declined 75 bases points, bps or 0.7 percent to 28,449.49 points.

Activity level improved as volume and value traded rose by 9.8 percent and 44.3 percent to 326.6million units and N4.2billion respectively. The most traded stocks by volume were UBA (40.3million units), Zenith Bank (39.6million units) and Guaranty Trust Bank (38.3million units) while Guaranty Trust Bank (N1.1billion ), Zenith Bank (N800.9million) and Nestle (N479.9million) led by value.

Performance across sectors was lacklustre as all indices lost except Insurance index (0.6 percent) which was buoyed by price appreciation in WAPIC (10.0 percent). The Banking index lost the most, down 1.7 percent following losses in Guaranty Trust (-1.3 percent) and Zenith Bank (-1.2 percent).

Today.ng

Continue Reading

News Feed

“I am not happy” – Williams Uchemba marks birthday with heavy heart

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

“I am not happy” – Williams Uchemba marks birthday with heavy heart

Nigerian actor, Williams Uchemba is a year older today being the 22nd day of October 2020.

The comedian took to his Instagram page to reveal that he is not happy even though he woke up to warm messages wishing him a happy birthday. His current mood owes to the present situation of the country where many have lost their lives.

He wrote; “I was born today many years ago. But I woke with a very heavy heart. The happy birthday messages hurt because deep down in my heart I’m not happy. My only wish today is that our National Anthem prayer comes alive in us and the blood of the innocent will not be in vain”

Continue Reading

Trending