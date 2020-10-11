Heartbreaking video of Jimoh Isaiq’s father weeping uncontrollably after his son was killed at an #EndSARS protest in Ogbomoso

A heartbreaking video of Jimoh Isaiq’s father weeping uncontrollably after his son was killed at an #EndSARS protest has gone viral after being shared online.

Recall that Governor Seyi Makinde had confirmed that a young Nigerian was shot dead at the #EndSARS protest which held in Ogbomoso yesterday October 10.

It was further learnt that Jimoh’s father who is a driver, arrived home to meet the corpse of his son after getting a call that he’s been shot.

It is being alleged that Jimoh was shot by a policeman during the protest in Ogbomosho , but the Oyo state police command has denied the report stating that non of its officers was involved in any shooting.

“The Police did not fire a shot or kill any protester as widely circulated.” Oyo state Commissioner of Police, CP. Joe Nwachukwu said in a statement.